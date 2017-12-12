'The Bachelor' 2018 Trailer Promises Lots of Drama for Arie Luyendyk Jr. - Watch Now!

There’s going to be lots of tears and drama on the upcoming season of The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk Jr.

“It’s been a tough journey to get here, and I’ve had my heart broken. It’s surreal, in a way. If I turn back time, I don’t know, I could have done things differently,” Arie says in the trailer.

At the end of the supertease, it looks like another man enters the picture, perhaps an ex of one of the contestants.

If you missed it, you can meet all the contestants on the upcoming season here.

Watch the supertease below…