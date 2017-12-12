Top Stories
Are Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Dating?

Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over Their Hangout with Britney Spears

Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over Their Hangout with Britney Spears

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 10:34 am

'Star Wars' Characters Sing Hanson's 'MMMBop' In Mashup Video - Watch Now!

'Star Wars' Characters Sing Hanson's 'MMMBop' In Mashup Video - Watch Now!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is hitting theaters this Thursday at midnight, and in honor of the upcoming film, Jimmy Fallon put together a fun little video.

He took Star Wars characters from all the released films and mashed it all up to make them all collectively sing Hanson‘s “MMMBop.”

Jimmy got to work re-editing footage to bring characters from the Star Wars universe together for one epic song.

Watch below! And be sure to check out Star Wars: The Last Jedi, in theaters this Friday.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hanson, Star Wars, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr