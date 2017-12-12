Top Stories
Tue, 12 December 2017 at 9:35 am

Nicole Kidman Is Barely Recognizable on Set!

Nicole Kidman Is Barely Recognizable on Set!

Nicole Kidman wears a short brunette wig and a fake tan on the set of her new movie Destroyer on Monday (December 11) in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old star was just announced as a Golden Globe nominee that same day for her work on Big Little Lies! Congrats again to Nicole on the huge honor.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

If you missed it, Keith Urban, Nicole‘s husband, wrote her a sweet note congratulating her on the accomplishment.

Check out the photos of Nicole on set…
Photos: Backgrid
  • Moe Grayson

    It looks like Nicole with really bad make up and a horrible wig.

  • plez

    She seems to be always working. Keith seems to be always working.