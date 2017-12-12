Lily Allen feat. Giggs: 'Trigger Bang' Lyrics, Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Lily Allen is officially back with her first single in three years, called “Trigger Bang,” featuring London rapper Giggs – and you can listen to it right here!

The song, which originally leaked over the weekend before being officially released on Tuesday (December 12), finds Lily looking back at her rise to fame and cutting out the toxic people in her life.

“I was famous / I would wake up next to strangers / Everyone knows what cocaine does / Numbing the pain when the shame comes,” she sings.

Listen to "Trigger Bang" below!

