Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts on Facebook

Keaton Jones and his mom Kim are speaking out about the viral video that put the spotlight on their family after he was bullied at school.

Now, the family is explaining why they made the viral video on Facebook, and explaining the Confederate Flag Facebook posts that were unearthed later on social media.

“[Keaton] became more and more agitated and didn’t want to go back to school,” Kim said. “I knew that it could be great and I knew that it could be awful, and it has been.”

“The only two photos — the only two photos on my entire planet that I am anywhere near a Confederate flag. It was ironic. It was funny,” Kim said about the photos in question.

Keaton revealed it was his idea to make the video. “I had enough of it. They had said that someone was going to beat me up in lunch so I texted my mom and I said, ‘What do I do here?’” the 11-year-old said.

“It made me feel like I had accomplished something real. Something that could actually change the world,” Keaton said of the response to the video.