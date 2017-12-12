Kate Middleton Gives Out Gifts at Rugby Portobello Trust's Christmas Party!

Kate Middleton helped spread some Holiday cheer this morning (December 12) in London, England!

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her third child, was spotted leaving the ‘Magic Mums’ Community Christmas, where she helped to hand out gifts to children and their parents.

The Rugby Portobello Trust in North Kensington is part of a network of centre that help local communities and provides support by running programmes for children and parents such as homework clubs, sporting activities, social groups and tuition.

The event included children affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at its community centre.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Seraphine and is carrying a Mulberry clutch.