John Legend & Zara Larsson Perform 'God Only Knows' Duet at Nobel Peace Prize Concert 2017!

John Legend hits the stage alongside Zara Larsson while performing at the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Concert held at Telenor Arena on Monday (December 11) in Oslo, Norway.

The 38-year-old entertainer captivated the audience with hits such as “All of Me” and Selma‘s “Glory” while performing on one of the six famed Hibaku Pianos, a remarkable collection of instruments which survived the atomic bombing in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Additionally, John and Zara did a special duet of Beach Boys classic, “Gold Only Knows.”



David Oyelowo hosted the event honoring the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, ICAN, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.



John Legend & Zara Larsson “God Only Knows” @ Nobel Peace Prize Concert 2017