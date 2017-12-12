John Boyega & Oscar Isaac Hit the Red Carpet at 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Premiere in London!

John Boyega and Oscar Isaac are bringing the force to London!

The 25-year-old actor and the 38-year-old actor both walked the red carpet at the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (December 12) in London, England.

Oscar was joined on the carpet by girlfriend Elvira Lind. The two welcomed their first child together back in April.

John plays Finn and Oscar plays Poe Dameron in the upcoming addition to the Star Wars franchise.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released to theaters on December 15.