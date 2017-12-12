Top Stories
Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over Their Hangout with Britney Spears

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 12:30 pm

Here's What Happens When Hilary Duff Tries to Christmas Shop

Hilary Duff gives a pop of color with her bright red lips while leaving a salon on Monday (December 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 30-year-old actress posted a photo to her Twitter account earlier in the day of what happens every time she tries to shop for holiday gifts for her loved ones.

“Trying to Christmas shop and I always end up in a dressing room trying things on for meeeeeeeeeeee,” Hilary posted on her Twitter account.

See the dressing room selfie below!
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Hilary Duff

