Harry Styles & James Corden Share Kiss In Christmas 'Carpool Karaoke' - Watch Here!

Harry Styles gives James Corden a big smooch during this special Christmas-themed Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show!

The clip features the 39-year-old host and Reggie Watts wrapping the 2017 year of Carpool Karaoke with a mashup of the Christmas classic “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.”

Along with Harry, the clip includes moments with this year’s Carpool guests Katy Perry, Usher, Bruno Mars, The Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Pink, Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran and Kelly Clarkson.

“Wow, I did not expect that for Christmas,” James says after getting kissed by Harry – Watch below!



‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town’ Carpool Karaoke