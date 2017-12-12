G-Eazy Announces 'The Beautiful & Damned' Tour - See the U.S. & Canada Tour Dates!
G-Eazy is heading out on a tour in support of his new album, The Beautiful & Damned!
The “No Limit” rapper announced on Tuesday (December 12) that he’ll be heading out on the road beginning on February 15, 2018 in Houston, Texas.
The tour will hit several cities across North America before wrapping up in New York City on March 20, 2018. Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning on Friday (December 15).
Trippie Redd, Phora and Anthony Russo will also be joining G-Eazy on the road.
G-Eazy‘s The Beautiful & Damned will be released on Friday (December 15).
Check out the tour dates inside!
2/15 Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
2/17 Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
2/18 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
2/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
2/22 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
2/23 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
2/24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
2/25 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater
2/28 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
3/1 Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater
3/3 Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center
3/6 Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
3/8 Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium at St. Paul RiverCentre
3/9 Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
3/13 Toronto, ON @ Rebel
3/14 Toronto, ON @ Rebel
3/16 Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center
3/17 Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
3/18 Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
3/20 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall