Tue, 12 December 2017 at 11:31 am

G-Eazy Announces 'The Beautiful & Damned' Tour - See the U.S. & Canada Tour Dates!

G-Eazy Announces 'The Beautiful & Damned' Tour - See the U.S. & Canada Tour Dates!

G-Eazy is heading out on a tour in support of his new album, The Beautiful & Damned!

The “No Limit” rapper announced on Tuesday (December 12) that he’ll be heading out on the road beginning on February 15, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of G-Eazy

The tour will hit several cities across North America before wrapping up in New York City on March 20, 2018. Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning on Friday (December 15).

Trippie Redd, Phora and Anthony Russo will also be joining G-Eazy on the road.

G-Eazy‘s The Beautiful & Damned will be released on Friday (December 15).

Check out the tour dates inside!

2/15 Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
2/17 Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
2/18 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
2/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
2/22 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
2/23 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
2/24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
2/25 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater
2/28 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
3/1 Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater
3/3 Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center
3/6 Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
3/8 Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium at St. Paul RiverCentre
3/9 Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
3/13 Toronto, ON @ Rebel
3/14 Toronto, ON @ Rebel
3/16 Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center
3/17 Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
3/18 Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
3/20 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Photos: Live Nation
Posted to: Anthony Russo, G-Eazy, Music, Phora, Trippie Redd

