Tue, 12 December 2017 at 11:04 am

Dwayne Johnson Talks Baby Girl News on 'Ellen'!

Dwayne Johnson Talks Baby Girl News on 'Ellen'!

Dwayne Johnson makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, on Tuesday (December 12), and opens up about expecting another baby girl with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian!

“Lauren and I are so happy,” the 45-year-old actor told Ellen, pointing out that it’s normal for him to be the only guy in a family of women.

“The crazy thing is, I was raised by women, and still to this day, I’m totally and completely, 100 percent surrounded by only women!,” Dwayne added. “And I love it. It’s a wonderful thing.”

Ellen and Dwayne are later joined by his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-star and surprise guest, Kevin Hart – Watch the interview below!


Dwayne Johnson Has Exciting Baby News!

Click inside to watch the rest of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart’s appearance on Ellen…


Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on Whether He Will Run for President
Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
