Tue, 12 December 2017 at 9:46 am

Donald Trump Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Donald Trump Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

President Donald Trump is firing back at sexual misconduct allegations that have come to light.

Just one day after three of his accusers – Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey, and Rachel Crooks – gave an interview on Megyn Kelly‘s hour of the Today show, the 71-year-old President took to Twitter to deny any wrongdoings.

“Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS!,” he tweeted.

Nineteen women have come forward accusing Trump of sexual misconduct.

