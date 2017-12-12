Daniel Day-Lewis' Gets Star-Studded Support at Final Film NYC Premiere 'Phantom Thread'

Daniel Day Lewis poses alongside his co-star Lesley Manville while attending the New York premiere of his latest film Phantom Thread held at Lincoln Center’s Walter Reade Theater on Monday (December 11) in New York City.

The 60-year-old actor and Lesley, 61, were joined by their other cast mate Vicky Krieps, as well as writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson before making their way to the after party at the Harold Pratt House.

In attendance to show their support was Sienna Miller, Zosia Mamet, Jennifer Morrison, Hugh Dancy, Amber Tamblyn, Bob Odenkirk, Ben Foster, Michael Shannon, David Schwimmer, Paul Haggis, Megan Boone, Dana Delany and Kelly Rutherford.

The film, which is set to be Daniel‘s final movie in front of the camera, is set to hit select theaters on December 25th!

FYI: Vicky is wearing an Alexander McQueen gown. Zosia is wearing a Maggie Marilyn dress.