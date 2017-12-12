Top Stories
Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over Their Hangout with Britney Spears

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 12:55 pm

Daisy Ridley & Mark Hamill Premiere 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' in London!

Daisy Ridley & Mark Hamill Premiere 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' in London!

Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill shared a cute moment on the red carpet of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere held at Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (December 12) in London, England.

The pair star in the new film, which will hit theaters on Thursday at midnight!

The stars of the film have been promoting the latest installment in the franchise for several weeks, and we’re so excited to finally check out the film on Friday.

Stay tuned for more photos from the premiere!

FYI: Daisy is wearing a Calvin Klein dress.
