Chrissy Teigen Shows Bare Baby Bump on Social Media

Chrissy Teigen shared a video of her bare baby bump on her Snapchat account!

The 32-year-old model and her husband John Legend announced they’re expecting their second child together just before Thanksgiving.

“It doesn’t look like anything from here. But then you go there,” Chrissy said in the video on her Snapchat account.

The couple are currently enjoying spending time in Norway, where John has been attending Nobel Peace Prize events. John performed at the special concert for the peace prize!