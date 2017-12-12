Camila Cabello, Liam Payne & More Light Up the Stage at Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2017!

Camila Cabello and Liam Payne brought the heat to HOT 99.5′s Jingle Ball 2017!

The “Havana” superstar and the “Strip That Down” pop prince both performed at the concert series on Monday night (December 11) in Washington D.C.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

Along with Liam and Camila, concert attendees also enjoyed electrifying performances from Logic, Julia Michaels, Charlie Puth, Zedd, Halsey, Why Don’t We and Fall Out Boy.

“Washington DC you were on it tonight!! Thanks for making the show 🙌🏼❤ #iHeartJingleBall,” Liam wrote on Instagram.

20+ pictures from the event inside…