Top Stories
Are Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Dating?

Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over Their Hangout with Britney Spears

Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over Their Hangout with Britney Spears

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 11:40 am

Bethenny Frankel Is Taking Ex Jason Hoppy to Court Over Custody

Bethenny Frankel Is Taking Ex Jason Hoppy to Court Over Custody
  • Bethenny Frankel reportedly is taking her ex back to court over custody of 7-year-old daughter, BrynTMZ
  • Zendaya is the ultimate charades partner – Just Jared Jr
  • Everyone wants to know who Meghan Markle will wear for her engagement portraits – Lainey Gossip
  • Where’s the cast of Scream 2 today? – TooFab
  • The 17 best couples of 2017 – MTV
  • Hailey Baldwin rocked so many bikinis in 2017 – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bethenny Frankel, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr
  • Jeff

    She is pure excrement.