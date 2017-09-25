Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Flashes Some Belly in New Instagram Pic

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Flashes Some Belly in New Instagram Pic

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of His &amp; Hilarie Burton's Baby!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of His & Hilarie Burton's Baby!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 7:00 am

Prince Harry Visited Meghan Markle on 'Suits' Set in Toronto

Prince Harry Visited Meghan Markle on 'Suits' Set in Toronto

Prince Harry cheers on the honorees while presenting Team USA with the gold medal after competing during day two of the 2017 Invictus Games on Sunday (September 24) at York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Canada.

The 33-year-old royal also attending the winners ceremony later in the evening!

Harry reportedly visited his girlfriend Meghan Markle on the set of her USA series Suits last week while in Toronto.

“He was super low-key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady,” a source told Hello. “He’s incredibly supportive of her work.”
Just Jared on Facebook
prince harry visited meghan markle on suits set in toronto 01
prince harry visited meghan markle on suits set in toronto 02
prince harry visited meghan markle on suits set in toronto 03
prince harry visited meghan markle on suits set in toronto 04
prince harry visited meghan markle on suits set in toronto 05
prince harry visited meghan markle on suits set in toronto 06
prince harry visited meghan markle on suits set in toronto 07
prince harry visited meghan markle on suits set in toronto 08
prince harry visited meghan markle on suits set in toronto 09
prince harry visited meghan markle on suits set in toronto 10
prince harry visited meghan markle on suits set in toronto 11
prince harry visited meghan markle on suits set in toronto 12
prince harry visited meghan markle on suits set in toronto 13
prince harry visited meghan markle on suits set in toronto 14
prince harry visited meghan markle on suits set in toronto 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr