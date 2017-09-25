Oprah Winfrey Reveals the One Question Everyone Asks After She Interviews Them

Oprah Winfrey is opening up about the one question that everyone she has ever interviewed has asked her following their sit-down.

The 63-year-old media mogul opened up during a panel at the Tribeca TV Festival on Saturday (September 23) in New York City.

“Everybody that I ever interviewed, after every interview, at some point somebody would say, ‘How was that? Was that OK? How’d I do? Was that OK?” Oprah said. “Whether it was Barack Obama or Beyonce or the guy who’d murdered his kids, the guy who had molested kids or somebody who’d been on and lost their family, at the end of every interview somebody would say, ‘Was that OK?’”

Oprah revealed that she told Beyonce, “Girl! You’re Beyonce.”