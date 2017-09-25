Leona Lewis Honors Diane Warren at Mercy for Animals Event

Leona Lewis presents her friend Diane Warren with an award at the Mercy for Animals Hidden Heroes Gala on Saturday (September 23) in downtown Los Angeles.

Diane was awarded the Mercy for Animals Compassionate Leadership Award, which is reserved for people who are outspoken and bold: truth-tellers who never shy away from shining a light for animals.

Diane wrote Leona‘s song “You Knew Me When” from the I Am album. It was the only song on the album that Leona did not write herself.

Other stars at the event included Harry Potter‘s Evanna Lynch with new boyfriend Elliot Knight, The Originals‘ Joseph Morgan and wife Persia White, The Big Bang Theory‘s Simon Helberg and wife Jocelyn Towne, singer Moby, and tattoo artist Kat Von D.