Pregnant Kylie Jenner Flashes Some Belly in New Instagram Pic

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of His & Hilarie Burton's Baby!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 1:41 am

Kate Hudson Jokes She Stole Her Son Ryder's Haircut!

Kate Hudson is rocking a buzzcut right now after shaving her head over the summer for a movie role and she’s joking about how she stole her son Ryder‘s haircut.

“I copied Ryder,” the 38-year-old actress told ET about her 13-year-old son. “Ryder had it way before, Ryder‘s been buzzing his head for a long time.”

Ryder‘s like, ‘Mom, you’re cramping my style,’” Kate said with a laugh. “But when I did it, he was like, ‘Oh my God, we actually …’ It was the first time he even could see that we looked, you know, that he looked like his mommy.”

“Now it’s starting to grow out, and Ryder‘s growing his out,” she added.


Pictured inside: Kate and her boyfriend Danny Fukijawa catching a flight out of JFK Airport on Sunday (September 24) in New York City.
