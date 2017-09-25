Jonah Hill Looks So Slim on 'Maniac' Set, Gets Compared to Post Malone

Jonah Hill wears his braided pigtails on the set of his upcoming series Maniac on Friday (September 22) in New York City.

The 33-year-old actor has been hard at work on the show for weeks now and he has been showing off his slim figure while shooting scenes.

Jonah has lost a significant amount of weight this year and his fans have noticed. Something else they’ve noticed is how much he looks like rapper Post Malone with his new hairstyle for Maniac!

