Jimmy Kimmel Hosts Vanguard Awards for L.A.'s LGBT Center

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 3:00 am

Jimmy Kimmel poses for a photo with television producer Shonda Rhimes while attending the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s 2017 Vanguard Awards on Saturday (September 23) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 49-year-old talk show host was the host of the event, where WME/IMG’s co-CEO Ari Emanuel was honored with the Vanguard Award and Valerie Jarrett, the former senior advisor to President Obama, was honored with the Rand Schrader Distinguished Achievement Award.

Some of the other stars in attendance included Barely Famous sisters Erin and Sara Foster, soccer star Robbie Rogers, comedian Jermaine Fowler, and UnREAL actress Breeda Wool.
Photos: Joshua Blanchard
