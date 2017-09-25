Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Flashes Some Belly in New Instagram Pic

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of His &amp; Hilarie Burton's Baby!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 8:59 am

Chrissy Teigen Just Learned What the Word 'Stan' Really Means!

Chrissy Teigen learned what the word “stan” meant via her Twitter followers, and her realization was pretty funny!

If you don’t know, the Oxford English dictionary defines “stan” as, “an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity.”

Chrissy tweeted to her followers, “Ok. It is official. I stand for @FifthHarmony. They are incredibly sweet human beings and killed it on @SpikeLSB!!!”

Of course, Chrissy meant “stan” and not “stand,” and her followers quickly corrected her.

“lol I mean stan. I am so old,” she corrected herself. Then, a fan asked what “stan” meant and another fan explained the definition, to which Chrissy wrote, “Wait. Stan is stalk + fan???”

Click inside to see the entire Twitter exchange…
