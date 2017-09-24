Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Flashes Some Belly in New Instagram Pic

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Flashes Some Belly in New Instagram Pic

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of His &amp; Hilarie Burton's Baby!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of His & Hilarie Burton's Baby!

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 8:52 pm

Sterling K. Brown Goes Shirtless for His First 'Ellen' Appearance!

Sterling K. Brown Goes Shirtless for His First 'Ellen' Appearance!

Ellen DeGeneres is always good at getting hot male stars to take their clothes off on her show and Sterling K. Brown is the latest one to strip down!

The 41-year-old Emmy Award-winning actor joined his This Is Us co-stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia for an interview on the talk show, airing on Monday (September 25).

When Milo was on the show last year, he too went shirtless, and when Mandy was last on the show, she rode a tractor. So, for Sterling‘s first appearance, he did both of those things!

Justin Hartley also stripped down on Ellen, so now all three main male stars of This Is Us have gone shirtless on the talk show.
Just Jared on Facebook
sterling k brown goes shirtless for his first ellen appearance 01
sterling k brown goes shirtless for his first ellen appearance 02
sterling k brown goes shirtless for his first ellen appearance 03
sterling k brown goes shirtless for his first ellen appearance 04
sterling k brown goes shirtless for his first ellen appearance 05
sterling k brown goes shirtless for his first ellen appearance 06

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Shirtless, Sterling K Brown

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr
  • KathyDCampbell


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !dw58:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleInternetComunityCardWorkFromHome/online/easytasks… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!dw58l..,

  • Eric A

    Ridiculous.

  • AltaSDavie


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !sl210d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleLegitimateFriendJobsFromHomeJobs/get/hourly… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!sl210l..,.