Sun, 24 September 2017 at 11:37 pm

Mandy Moore's TV Husband Approves of Her Real-Life Fiance!

Mandy Moore's TV Husband Approves of Her Real-Life Fiance!

Mandy Moore recently got engaged to her longtime love Taylor Goldsmith and she says her This Is Us family approved of her new fiance!

The 33-year-old actress was joined by Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown for an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (September 25).

“He’s met the whole cast,” Mandy said. “Everybody is very close. Everyone’s significant others and what-not. We’re like one big family. We really are, as cheesy and gross as that sounds, we all really love each other.”

Milo, who plays Mandy‘s husband on This Is Us, says he approves of the relationship.

“I didn’t get asked for her hand in marriage, TV husband. But at the same time, I was okay with it,” Milo joked. “Taylor is the kindest soul and Mandy, she’s like most beautiful of human beings, so the two of them coming together is right. We’re all very happy.”

Make sure to watch the moment when Sterling stripped down and went shirtless during the interview!

Click inside to watch more videos from the appearance…


Ellen Offers to Let Sterling K. Brown Finish His Cut-Off Emmy Speech

Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown Reveal If They’ll Be Showing More Skin on ‘This Is Us’
