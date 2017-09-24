Kim Kardashian Thought She Miscarried During Pregnancy with North

During the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special, Kim Kardashian opened up about the time she was told she miscarried during her pregnancy with daughter North West.

Soon after the reality star became pregnant in 2012, she was told that there was no heartbeat, but the next day the heartbeat was found.

“I was so scared, I was having so much pain. I mean, at one point I thought I had a miscarriage — I was pretty certain about it,” Kim said. “I didn’t know what was going on. I flew all the way home on Thanksgiving and the doctor told me, ‘There’s no heartbeat, you had a miscarriage. Let’s get through it, come in after Thanksgiving dinner.’”

“Then I went in that morning and he was like, ‘There’s a heartbeat, you didn’t have a miscarriage!’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a sign.’ It was such an emotional Thanksgiving, and Kourtney was the only one that knew about it. Her and Kanye, because we were in Miami living together,” she added.

During the special, Kendall Jenner found out that she was the last family member to find out about the scary moment and she said she was offended she didn’t know sooner.