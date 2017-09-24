Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Flashes Some Belly in New Instagram Pic

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of His & Hilarie Burton's Baby!

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 8:29 pm

Justin Bieber Goes Casual For Weekend Shopping Trip

Justin Bieber keeps it cool while leaving Barneys New York on Saturday (September 23) in Bevery Hills, Calif.

The 23-year-old musician wore matching socks and pants while leaving with a few shopping bags.

The night before, Justin repped UCLA in a shiny blue and gold UCLA bomber jacket and a gold beanie.

Justin recently lent his support to the Black Lives Matter movement. “We are all Gods children and we are ALL EQUAL,” he said in his statement. Click HERE to read what all he said.
Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Justin Bieber

