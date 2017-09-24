Jaime Pressly Displays Large Baby Bump While Pregnant with Twins

Jaime Pressly cradles her large baby bump while attending the Celebrity Red Carpet Safety Awareness Event on Saturday afternoon (September 23) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old Mom actress is expecting twins with her longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi and he joined her at the event.

The event helped spread awareness about Car Seat Safety as well as other areas of safety that affect parents and their precious loved ones. Companies like Step2, Diono, Evenflo, Nuna, Cybex, UPPAbaby, Babyganics, OXO Tot, and Munchkin were on hand to show off their new products before they hit the market.

There are many more pregnant celebs right now who could definitely use some of the products. Check out our slideshow of all the stars currently expecting!