Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Flashes Some Belly in New Instagram Pic

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Flashes Some Belly in New Instagram Pic

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of His &amp; Hilarie Burton's Baby!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of His & Hilarie Burton's Baby!

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 10:15 pm

Dakota Johnson & Zoe Saldana Wear Sustainable Looks at Green Carpet Fashion Awards!

Dakota Johnson & Zoe Saldana Wear Sustainable Looks at Green Carpet Fashion Awards!

Dakota Johnson and Zoe Saldana walk the green carpet for the 2017 Green Carpet Fashion Awards on Sunday night (September 24) at Palazzo Marino in Milan, Italy.

Dakota was there to support Gucci. She is the face of the brand and the company was awarded the Supply Chain Innovation award.

Zoe was accompanied by her husband Marco Perego and they joined the Armani team on the carpet.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Gucci dress. Zoe is wearing an Armani Prive Couture dress.

10+ pictures inside of Dakota Johnson and Zoe Saldana at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson zoe saldana green carpet fashion awards 01
dakota johnson zoe saldana green carpet fashion awards 02
dakota johnson zoe saldana green carpet fashion awards 03
dakota johnson zoe saldana green carpet fashion awards 04
dakota johnson zoe saldana green carpet fashion awards 05
dakota johnson zoe saldana green carpet fashion awards 06
dakota johnson zoe saldana green carpet fashion awards 07
dakota johnson zoe saldana green carpet fashion awards 08
dakota johnson zoe saldana green carpet fashion awards 09
dakota johnson zoe saldana green carpet fashion awards 10

Credit: David M. Benett, IPA; Photos: INSTARimages.com, Getty
Posted to: Dakota Johnson, Marco Perego, Zoe Saldana

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    Zoe saldana is stunnining!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • KathyDCampbell


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !dw51d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleCashCardCareerPartTimeJobs/get/hourly… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!dw51l..,.

  • RosariaJHarrington


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !sl222d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleNetJobsLeadWorkFromHome/more/cash… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!sl222l..,….